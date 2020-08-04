Left Menu
DEL16 AYODHYA-PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi hopes groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple becomes marker of national unity New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. CAL1 TR-VIRUS-DEB Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:45 IST
Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL17 RJ-CONG Rebel MLAs should give up BJP's hospitality if they want dialogue with Cong: Surjewala Jaisalmer: AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that dissident MLAs should give up the hospitality of the BJP and the security of Haryana police if they want to hold a dialogue with the party. MDS3 KA-LD SIDDARAMAIAH Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

DEL3 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward areas in Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. FOREIGN FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-INDIANS-TEMPLE Indian-Americans to celebrate Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony Washington: Temples across the US have announced special events to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple going around the US Capitol Hill on Tuesday, according to Hindu community leaders. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL11 BIZ-RBI-HDFC BANK RBI gives nod for Sashidhar Jagdishan as Puri's successor at HDFC Bank Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has confirmed the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan to succeed Aditya Puri as the chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, two sources said on Tuesday. DCM4 BIZ-SPICEJET-HEATHROW SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month.

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Dhathri Ayurveda forays into the health and wellness segment with first-of-its-kind Vitamin C rich, preservative-free Chyavanaprasham

Kochi Kerala India Aug 4 ANIBusinessWire India Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, a renowned brand of herbal and natural products in South India, today announced its foray into the health and wellness segment, with its first-of-its-kind Vitamin C ri...

Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

Australias ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East poli...

Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for dif...

Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone...
