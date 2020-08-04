Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL17 RJ-CONG Rebel MLAs should give up BJP's hospitality if they want dialogue with Cong: Surjewala Jaisalmer: AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that dissident MLAs should give up the hospitality of the BJP and the security of Haryana police if they want to hold a dialogue with the party. MDS3 KA-LD SIDDARAMAIAH Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-BIHAR POLICE-PROBE Bihar Police record statement of Sushant's friend Pithani Mumbai: Bihar Police have recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajputs friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani in connection with the actor's death, an official said on Tuesday. DEL16 AYODHYA-PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi hopes groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple becomes marker of national unity New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

CAL1 TR-VIRUS-DEB Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. DEL13 AVI-INDIGO-MOSCOW IndiGo operates charter flight to repatriate 212 Indians from Russia New Delhi: IndiGo said on Tuesday that it operated a passenger charter flight from Moscow to Amritsar to Kochi on Sunday, bringing back a total of 212 Indians from the Russian capital.

DEL3 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward areas in Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. FOREIGN FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-CHINA US doing 'very well' against COVID-19, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump Washington: President Donald Trump has said that as compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-INDIANS-TEMPLE Indian-Americans to celebrate Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony Washington: Temples across the US have announced special events to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple going around the US Capitol Hill on Tuesday, according to Hindu community leaders. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL11 BIZ-RBI-HDFC BANK RBI gives nod for Sashidhar Jagdishan as Puri's successor at HDFC Bank Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has confirmed the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan to succeed Aditya Puri as the chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, two sources said on Tuesday. DCM4 BIZ-SPICEJET-HEATHROW SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month.