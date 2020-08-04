Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone, the Bihar CM said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar and given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

"Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant's father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending for the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI. "Upon filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.

He further said that the treatment meted out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna (Central), Vinay Tiwari, in Mumbai, where he was put under home quarantine by Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel, was "not right." He also added that the fans of the late actor had been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, Kumar's party, Janata Dal (United), spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the recommendation from the Bihar government for the CBI to takeover the case has been sent. Followed by this, BJP MLA and the late actor's relative, Niraj Kumar Singh thanked the Bihar CM for choosing this course of action.

"I express gratitude towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case," Niraj Kumar Singh said. Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had demanded handing over the case without any delay to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a timely and impartial inquiry in the case.

LJP national president Chirag Paswan had said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on August 5 the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. "They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had also urged the Centre to intervene and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the matter. (ANI)