Himachal's Covid count surges to 2,831

Himachal Pradesh's count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,831 cases, the state's health department said on Tuesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh's count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,831 cases, the state's health department said on Tuesday. The total number of cases includes 1,126 active cases and 1,665 recoveries. So far, 12 people have succumbed to the virus.

India on Tuesday recorded the highest number of cases in one day in the world, with 52,050 new cases. As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 18,55,746 cases, including 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,509 recoveries/discharges and 38,938 deaths. (ANI)

