Civil services exam 2019 results: 829 candidates qualify, Pradeep Singh achieves first rank

Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said, announcing results of the civil services examination 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:31 IST
A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday. Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said, announcing results of the civil services examination 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said. The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld," the UPSC said. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543, the Commission said. The UPSC has a facilitation counter near examination hall on its campus here, it said. Results will also be available on the UPSC's website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. "Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results," it added.

