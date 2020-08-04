Left Menu
MoD and DARPG sign MoU with IIT Kanpur to conduct predictive analysis of public grievances

The project is expected to help the MoD to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:37 IST
The DARPG, the nodal department of Government of India in respect of policy initiatives on Public Grievances and custodian of data on web-based CPGRAMS portal will provide the data dump on the Public Grievances pertaining to MoD to IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis. Image Credit: ANI

A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Department of Defence (DoD) Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (MoS) (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh. Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction over the signing of MoU.

The MoU envisages IIT Kanpur to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Techniques to conduct an exploratory and predictive analysis of Public Grievances received on the web-based Centralized Public Grievances Redress & Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) pertaining to the MoD. The DARPG, the nodal department of Government of India in respect of policy initiatives on Public Grievances and custodian of data on web-based CPGRAMS portal will provide the data dump on the Public Grievances pertaining to MoD to IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis.

The project is expected to help the MoD to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required.

(With Inputs from PIB)

