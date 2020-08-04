Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hope CBI brings out truth': Chirag Paswan in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he is expecting the truth to be surfaced after the Bihar government has announced to recommend the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:13 IST
'Hope CBI brings out truth': Chirag Paswan in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
LJP chief Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he is expecting the truth to be surfaced after the Bihar government has announced to recommend the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday. "Recommending a CBI enquiry into the case is the initial step. I have hope that CBI's investigation will bring out the truth in the case," Paswan told ANI on being asked about the state government's recommendation to the CBI.

"I had a ten-minute talk with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning. He indicated that he may recommend CBI enquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput case after Mumbai authorities insulted our senior IPS officer (Vinay Tiwari)," he added. According to Paswan, a lot of issues can be resolved between Mumbai and Punjab Police through talks. He said, "I do not know why Nitish Kumar is not talking to Mumbai government on this matter."

"It is obvious that there will be chaos when multiple agencies are involved. It is better than a Central agency takes over the investigation," he said. Highlighting that there has been a delay of 50 days, Paswan said, "This has given enough time to people to temper the evidence but better late than never that the enquiry was recommended."

Earlier today, the Bihar Chief Minister said that he will be recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant death's case.The Bihar Chief Minister said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar and he has given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case."Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant's father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI."Upon filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday accused Russia of lying over an alleged mercenary plot to destabilise his country and said unnamed forces were trying to carry out a revolution in Belarus but would fail. Moscow has said ...

Motorcycling-Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm, replaced by Bradl

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sundays Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday. Spaniard Marquez had fresh...

Philippines back under lockdown as virus cases continue to surge

Philippine police deployed road blocks on Tuesday to enforce a tough new lockdown on about 28 million people in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as the Southeast Asian country reported the regions biggest daily rise in coronavirus ca...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europe braces for second waveGermany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020