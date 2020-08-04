Left Menu
Hanuman Chalisa recital organised at Kamal Nath's residence, MP Congress to send 11 silver bricks for Ram temple, Ayodhya

A Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, a day ahead of the 'bhumi-pujan' scheduled to be held at the site for Ram temple, Ayodhya.

04-08-2020
Visual from the program organised at former CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, a day ahead of the 'bhumi-pujan' scheduled to be held at the site for Ram temple, Ayodhya. Speaking after the program, the Congress leader said that the Madhya Pradesh Congress is sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya, which have been bought with donations from party workers in the state.

"We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people," Kamal Nath told reporters here. The Congress leader also said that the construction of the Ram temple is being done with the assent of the public and added that the credit for beginning the journey to bring 'Ram Rajya' in the country goes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He also recounted the various works encompassing construction and renovation of temples done under his rule in MP and slammed BJP by saying "does BJP have a patent on religion and gods? Why do they get anxious when we organise some religious functions." Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday had said that the foundation stone for the temple was laid by Rajiv Gandhi.

"The foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it," Singh said when asked to comment on party leader Kamal Nath's remark that Rajiv Gandhi also wanted the construction of Ram temple to take place. However, Singh did not make any clarifications on his comment. He further said that the Congress party is not against the construction of the Ram temple but the politicisation of the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, a much-anticipated ceremony which is likely to witness the attendance of several national leaders. (ANI)

