Ram Temple foundation event: Patna's Mahavir trust to distribute 1 lakh laddoos

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust has announced the distribution of more than one lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' to other trusts and at pilgrimage places on August 5.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:50 IST
Acharya Kishore Kunal, Trustee of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust has announced the distribution of more than one lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' to other trusts and at pilgrimage places on August 5. Speaking to ANI, Acharya Kishore Kunal, trustee, said, "Of the one lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust."

Kunal said, "The remaining laddoos will be sent to Punaura Dham in Sitahmarhi and other pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram's 'padchinhas' (footprints) lie." Laddoos will also be distributed among devotees in parts of Bihar, he added.

Acharya Kishore Kunal is also an invitee for the Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

