3 suspected KLO militants held in Assam's Dhubri, arms seized

Three suspected Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) militants were apprehended during a joint operation by the security forces in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off about the movement of suspected KLO militants, a joint operation was launched by police and the Army in Hazaripara in Bilasipara police station area of the district on Monday night.

The three were apprehended when they were coming from Fakiragram to Bilasipara on a motorcycle, which had no number plate, Dhubri's Superintedent of Police Ananda Mishra said. A 9 mm pistol, a 7.65 mm pistol, a 4.5 mm pistol, four rounds of bullets of 9 mm and four round of bullets of 7.65 mm were seized from them, he said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Uttam Ray, Sudip Koch and Uma Koch. All of them are residents of Damodorpur village in Chapar police station area of the district..