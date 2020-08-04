Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:42 p.m.

Singer Jasleen Royal says she has recovered from COVID-19. The impact of the second lockdown across Melbourne City could result in almost 250,000 job losses, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has said as he announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country's second largest state.

5:31 p.m. COVID-19 cases in UP crosses one lakh-mark and death toll climbs to 1,817.

5:21 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August, official says.

5:02 p.m. Sri Lankans will vote in parliamentary election on Wednesday.

5:00 p.m. Data centres are emerging as an alternative real estate asset class and many developers are venturing into this segment that has a potential to generate 10-14 per cent rental yield annually, according to property consultant Anarock.

4:57 p.m. WB Health Dept requests ICMR to change guidelines on COVID-19 retests.

Ex-Tripura minister refuses to go on quarantine, cries 'conspiracy'. 4:51 p.m.

India's COVID-19 testing rate lower than other nations, says WHO Chief Scientist. 4:50 p.m.

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar records 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district to 5,544, official data shows. 4:21 p.m.

As many as 95 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 783. 4:19 p.m.

Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists. 4:10 p.m.

Players to be tested every fifth day during IPL, and seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble, according to draft prepared by BCCI 3:59 p.m. Coronavirus patient escapes from Covid care centre near Shimla.

3:35 p.m. UP CM directs officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals.

3:21 p.m. Authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Aiprort Tuesday announced that flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on all the revised seven days of total lockdown in West Bengal this month starting from August 5.

3:15 p.m. COVID-19 caseload of Andamans rises to 830 as death toll mounts to 10.

3:02 p.m. More than 200 researchers, epidemiologists and public health professionals from India and abroad have urged government agencies to release data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. 2:32 p.m.

Singapore reports 295 new COVID-19 cases. 2:22 p.m.

CPI(M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana. 2:14 p.m.

Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19. 2:05 p.m.

Indian mission in Israel extends essential support to communities amid COVID-19 movement restrictions. 1:48 p.m.

Standard methods to assess T cells in patients may help unravel COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say. 12:53 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,523 and death toll mounts to 28. 12:47 p.m.

The Supreme Court says pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitisers and face masks during the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. 12:35 p.m.

Many gyms in the city are conducting online demo sessions to tell their patrons about the safety measures in place before opening on August 6. 12:18 p.m.

A 55 year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Puducherry while 168 fresh cases were reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146. Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 216 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,384 new cases pushed its tally to 37,681, health official says.

11:49 a.m. Novel coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds.

11:43 a.m. President Donald Trump says compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

11:22 a.m. COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India.

11:21 a.m. Sixty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 1,752.

11:20 a.m. Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease.

11:07 a.m. Patients with neuromuscular disease are at high risk of severe COVID-19, says study.

10:49 a.m. Bank and postal employees can deliver cash to the doorsteps of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha after receiving phone calls from them seeking assistance in this regard, officials say.

9:53 a.m. COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students, UN SG Antonio Guterres says.

9:39 a.m. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to hospital.

9:23 a.m. I-Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak.

5:41 a.m. Citizens must maintain vigilance on non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent COVID spread, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says.