Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:53 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:42 p.m.

Singer Jasleen Royal says she has recovered from COVID-19. The impact of the second lockdown across Melbourne City could result in almost 250,000 job losses, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has said as he announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country's second largest state.

5:31 p.m. COVID-19 cases in UP crosses one lakh-mark and death toll climbs to 1,817.

5:21 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August, official says.

5:02 p.m. Sri Lankans will vote in parliamentary election on Wednesday.

5:00 p.m. Data centres are emerging as an alternative real estate asset class and many developers are venturing into this segment that has a potential to generate 10-14 per cent rental yield annually, according to property consultant Anarock.

4:57 p.m. WB Health Dept requests ICMR to change guidelines on COVID-19 retests.

Ex-Tripura minister refuses to go on quarantine, cries 'conspiracy'. 4:51 p.m.

India's COVID-19 testing rate lower than other nations, says WHO Chief Scientist. 4:50 p.m.

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar records 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district to 5,544, official data shows. 4:21 p.m.

As many as 95 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 783. 4:19 p.m.

Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists. 4:10 p.m.

Players to be tested every fifth day during IPL, and seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble, according to draft prepared by BCCI 3:59 p.m. Coronavirus patient escapes from Covid care centre near Shimla.

3:35 p.m. UP CM directs officials to arrange 50,000 additional beds in hospitals.

3:21 p.m. Authorities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Aiprort Tuesday announced that flight operations at the airport will remain suspended on all the revised seven days of total lockdown in West Bengal this month starting from August 5.

3:15 p.m. COVID-19 caseload of Andamans rises to 830 as death toll mounts to 10.

3:02 p.m. More than 200 researchers, epidemiologists and public health professionals from India and abroad have urged government agencies to release data on registered deaths to understand the mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. 2:32 p.m.

Singapore reports 295 new COVID-19 cases. 2:22 p.m.

CPI(M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana. 2:14 p.m.

Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19. 2:05 p.m.

Indian mission in Israel extends essential support to communities amid COVID-19 movement restrictions. 1:48 p.m.

Standard methods to assess T cells in patients may help unravel COVID-19 mysteries, scientists say. 12:53 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,523 and death toll mounts to 28. 12:47 p.m.

The Supreme Court says pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitisers and face masks during the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. 12:35 p.m.

Many gyms in the city are conducting online demo sessions to tell their patrons about the safety measures in place before opening on August 6. 12:18 p.m.

A 55 year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Puducherry while 168 fresh cases were reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146. Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 216 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,384 new cases pushed its tally to 37,681, health official says.

11:49 a.m. Novel coronavirus strains show little variability, study finds.

11:43 a.m. President Donald Trump says compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

11:22 a.m. COVID-19 tally rises to 18,55,745 in India.

11:21 a.m. Sixty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 1,752.

11:20 a.m. Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease.

11:07 a.m. Patients with neuromuscular disease are at high risk of severe COVID-19, says study.

10:49 a.m. Bank and postal employees can deliver cash to the doorsteps of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha after receiving phone calls from them seeking assistance in this regard, officials say.

9:53 a.m. COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting 1.6 billion students, UN SG Antonio Guterres says.

9:39 a.m. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to hospital.

9:23 a.m. I-Day celebrations to be subdued in Sikkim due to COVID-19 outbreak.

5:41 a.m. Citizens must maintain vigilance on non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent COVID spread, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Napoli provides injury update on Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli have confirmed that Lorenzo Insigne has suffered tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh and will be monitored over the coming days. Insigne sustained injury during the clubs clash against Lazio on Sunday, in th...

Dodgers finding out 2020 Padres are for real

Dave Roberts knows the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers manager was raised in northern San Diego County. He played and coached for the Padres. He even managed them for one game.And he knows the 2020 Padres -- who his team will face Tuesday nig...

AP HC orders status quo on two new laws for three capitals

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on two new laws that enable the establishment of three new capitals for the state. A division bench comprising justices Rakesh Kumar, A V Sesha Sai and M Satyanarayana Murthy pas...

Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas officially announced the end of his playing days on Tuesday, more than a year after his last match. The 39-year-old Casillas was with Portuguese club Porto but hadnt played competitively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020