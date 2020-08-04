Motorcyclist dies after unused mobile tower falls on him

A motorcyclist died after an unused 80 feet tall mobile tower fell on him near Veerapandi in Tirupur district on Tuesday in heavy wind and rain, police said. The tower, which had not been in use for the last few years, fell on 53-year-old Shengizkhan on the Palladam-Tirupur road this afternoon, killing him on the spot.

The driver of a truck coming behind him escaped unhurt, police said. Traffic was disrupted for nearly half an hour, they said.