Better late than never: LJP on Bihar govt's decision to recommend CBI probe in Sushant's death

"Better late than never," said the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday, hours after the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. LJP president Chirag Paswan earlier in the day spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reiterating his party's demand to hand over the case to the central agency. He also wrote another letter to Kumar over the issue.

It was his second letter to Kumar as he has been speaking in favour of a CBI probe in the case, days after Sushant's family suspected a foul play in his death. Kumar said in a statement that the Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the case after the actor's father made a request for it.

"Better late than never," the LJP tweeted. In his conversation with the chief minister, the LJP leader also urged him to take up strongly the issue of Mumbai Police's alleged mistreatment and lack of cooperation with its Bihar counterpart, Paswan said. This is a matter of the state's pride, he added. "I requested the chief minister to take it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well if needed as what the Mumbai Police has done is not acceptable," he said. The issue has turned into a turf war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, which has been probing the case after the actor was found hanging in his Mumbai home on June 14.

Mumbai Police has questioned Bihar Police's jurisdiction in the matter. Bihar police has accused its Mumbai counterpart of not cooperating with its officials. An IPS officer from Bihar, who has gone to Mumbai for a probe into the matter, was quarantined by municipal authorities there, citing COVID-19 guidelines.