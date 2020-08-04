Left Menu
Development News Edition

My father kept motivating me, says civil services topper from Haryana

As he tried to balance his studies and job, UPSC civil services exam topper Pradeep Singh said there were times when he felt that he was losing focus, but his father, a farmer, kept motivating him.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:01 IST
My father kept motivating me, says civil services topper from Haryana

As he tried to balance his studies and job, UPSC civil services exam topper Pradeep Singh said there were times when he felt that he was losing focus, but his father, a farmer, kept motivating him. It was the fourth attempt at civil services for Singh, 29, who hails from Sonipat district in Haryana and had qualified in 2019 for Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise). Singh was undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad.

He topped the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS. Describing it as a "dream come true", Singh said on Tuesday that he wants to join the Indian Administrative Service as he is keen to work for the deprived and poor sections of society.

He said that consistency and focus are a must to succeed in the civil services exam. "It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of society," he told PTI.

As his father Sukhbir Singh is a farmer, working for the welfare of peasants is also close to his heart. "UPSC demands consistency as well as focus. At one time when I was doing this job, I had a feeling that I may be unable to keep my focus on the exams. But my father kept motivating me," he said.

“My father is very happy today. My entire family is very happy,” said Singh who had studied at a government school at his native Tewri village in Sonipat before shifting to the city. A proud Sukhbir Singh said that parents should believe in their children's abilities and encourage them in whatever they want to achieve.

"If one works hard and puts honest efforts, no goal is difficult to achieve, notwithstanding the odds one may face along the way," he said, adding that he had told his son not to worry about the money for his studies and concentrate on achieving his goal. Singh's mother is a homemaker, his elder brother works in the insurance sector and younger sister is pursuing MSc in mathematics.

“I also motivate my sister to pursue her dreams without any pressure,” he said, adding his family and friends supported him throughout. Replying to a question, he said that challenges do increase when one is balancing between studies and job. "Staying focused may seem difficult, but one has to stay determined to achieve the goal," Singh said.

And his message for civil services aspirants: "Always keep your focus and concentration. There may be moments when you feel you may not be able to pull it off, but that is the time when your determination helps”. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Singh and hoped that other youths from the state will also take inspiration from him.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said,  “My heartiest congratulations to Haryana's son Pradeep for getting first rank in UPSC Civil Service exam results. “I hope that other youth of the state will also take inspiration from you to achieve higher goals.” PTI SUN VSD AKV RT

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel shareholders approve VSAT operations merger scheme

Bharti Airtels shareholders have approved a proposed scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, with 99.98 per cent of votes cast in favour of the merger. In May last year, tel...

Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has been discharged after undergoing emergency surgery in France last month for a blood clot in his brain, the palace said on Tuesday. The 51-year-old prince, who had been on va...

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' tops UK, Ireland box office

Unhinged, the road-rage thriller starring Russell Crowe, topped the UK and Ireland box office over the weekend collecting 175,263 UKP 229,000 USD, according to final numbers released by Comscore. According to Variety, the film, released by ...

Solan woman bags 87th rank in civil services exam

A 22-year-old woman from Himachal Pradeshs Solan district secured 87th rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2019, results of which were announced on TuesdayHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Muskan Jindal, who hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020