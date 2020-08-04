Ebrahim Alkazi’s death leaves void in the world of performing arts: Prez Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the passing away of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, saying his death “leaves a void in the world of performing arts”. His death leaves a void in the world of performing arts. My condolences to his family, students and art lovers,” Kovind tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:21 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the passing away of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, saying his death “leaves a void in the world of performing arts”. Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94
“Ebrahim Alkazi, doyen of Indian theatre, mentored and inspired generations of artists. His death leaves a void in the world of performing arts. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his legacy will live on. My condolences to his family, students and art lovers,” Kovind tweeted.
