Ebrahim Alkazi’s death leaves void in the world of performing arts: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the passing away of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, saying his death “leaves a void in the world of performing arts”. Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94

“Ebrahim Alkazi, doyen of Indian theatre, mentored and inspired generations of artists. His death leaves a void in the world of performing arts. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his legacy will live on. My condolences to his family, students and art lovers,” Kovind tweeted.