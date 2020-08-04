Will light lamps at Raj Bhawan to mark Ayodhya ceremony: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would light earthen lamps at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the Ram temple construction. A decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya was settled by Supreme Court last year.

The governor thanked the apex court for its historic decision in November 2019. "Bhoomi Pujan ceremony tomorrow at Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir. Joy and ecstasy amongst millions all over the globe- a dream come true. Will celebrate at Raj Bhawan with the lighting of 'diyas'. Historic Supreme Court judgment paved the way," he tweeted.