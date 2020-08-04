Left Menu
The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, which is the lowest single-day rise since July 30, while 300 people died in the day, including 56 in Mumbai, state Health department said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:38 IST
Maha adds 7,760 COVID-19 cases, 12,326 recover; 300 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, which is the lowest single-day rise since July 30, while 300 people died in the day, including 56 in Mumbai, state Health Department said. The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 16,142.

Significantly, as many as 12,326 patients were discharged in the day, which is one of the highest such numbers in a day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,99,356, a health official said. The number of active cases in the state, which has so far conducted 23,52,047 tests, now stands at 1,42,151.

"Since July 30, the number of COVID-19 patients has been on a decline. At 11,147, the state had seen one of the highest single-day rise in the cases on July 30. On July 31, the state reported 10,320 cases. "The decline in new cases continued further on August 1 (9,601 cases), August 2 (9,509 cases) and Aug 3 (8,968 cases)," the health department said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 709 new cases in the day, taking the total count to 1,18,115. With 56 deaths, the fatality count rose to 6,549, it said. A total of 1,296 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), raising the count to 63,854.

The case count in Pune mounted by 29 to 1,575 and in neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad by 17 to 431, the health official said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city and suburbs, added 2,026 cases in the day, raising the total count to 2,51,137.

The MMR became the only region in the state to breach the 1 lakh-mark of fatalities on Tuesday. With 118 deaths, the overall death toll in MMR went up to 1,00,88. The number of cases in Pune division reached 1,13,494 while the death toll stands at 3,026.

The case tally in Nashik division rose to 38,796 with 1,283 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 12,405 cases and 332 deaths. The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 18,094 and 636, respectively. Latur division has reported 7,421 cases and 284 deaths so far, the official said.

Akola division has 8,480 cases with 285 deaths. Nagpur division has 7,689 cases and 156 fatalities.

52 of 440 people from other states being treated in Maharashtra have died so far. A total of 9,44,442 people are home quarantined while 43,906 people remain admitted in institutional facilities, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,57,956, deaths 16,142, recoveries 2,99,356, active cases 1,42,151 and people tested so far 23,52,047.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

