India slams Pakistan; Dismisses its 'so-called new political map' as exercise in 'political absurdity'

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unveiling a "so-called new political map" which claimed Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, asserting that it is a "political absurdity" and these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unveiling a "so-called new political map" which claimed Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, asserting that it is a "political absurdity" and these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility. New Delhi's strong reaction came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad released the new political map of his country and said it was approved by the federal Cabinet on Tuesday. The controversial changes in the map by Pakistan were made a day before the first anniversary of India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. "We have seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement in New Delhi. "These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandizement supported by cross-border terrorism," it asserted.

The released map showed Pakistan frontier clearly marked with India with the entire Kashmir as its territory. However, the part of Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as "Frontier Undecided". Similarly, the Line of Control had been extended to the Karakoram Pass, clearing showing Siachen as part of Pakistan. The LoC had been marked by a red dotted line.

The J&K had been described as "Disputed Territory – Final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions". Another change in the map showed that the international border lines "lies along the eastern bank" of Sir Creek, which was previously along the western bank.

The Pakistan cabinet also approved the decision to rename a major road in Islamabad as Srinagar Highway. The road was previously called Kashmir Highway. In the last one year, Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on reorganisation of J&K.

Pakistan's all-weather ally China too made attempts to discuss the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council. However, these attempts were rejected by other member nations of the global body.

