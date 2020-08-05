Left Menu
Development News Edition

Community Law Centres to receive funding boost for free legal services

The $3.5m funding is for the next three financial years and is additional to the almost $8 million for Community Law Centres announced in Budget 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:21 IST
Community Law Centres to receive funding boost for free legal services
Ministry of Justice forecasts shows demand is expected to spike in the next few years and the funding will support the delivery of approximately 15,000 extra cases. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Community Law Centres will receive a funding boost to meet the increased need for free legal services due to COVID-19, Justice Minister Andrew Little said.

The $3.5m funding is for the next three financial years and is additional to the almost $8 million for Community Law Centres announced in Budget 2020.

"Community Law Centres (CLCs) provide an essential service for low-income New Zealanders to receive free legal advice to navigate whatever issue is before them. The effects of COVID-19 will be felt for a long time. More than ever, New Zealanders will need to access community legal services," Andrew Little said.

Each year, CLCs complete around 50,000 cases and provide law-related education to around 25,000 people.

Ministry of Justice forecasts shows demand is expected to spike in the next few years and the funding will support the delivery of approximately 15,000 extra cases.

"Community Law Centres must be equipped to meet this increase," Andrew Little said. "Ensuring access to legal help for those who can't afford it helps with early resolution of legal problems, meaning issues do not escalate unnecessarily and put further burden on the justice system, or avoidable mental and emotional strain on parties involved.

"The Labour-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement committed to increased funding for Community Law Centres – this is the third year in a row we have delivered on this commitment," Andrew Little said.

The extra funding will allow for current part-time staff to move into fulltime roles, and for the CLCs to attract and retain quality staff, allowing for higher volumes of casework to be completed.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for grand Ram Temple ceremony

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of...

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the citys port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in...

Lebanon: UN ‘actively assisting’ in response to huge explosions at Beirut port

A statement from a UN spokesperson said Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in the capital...

U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan, likely angering China

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades in a move likely to anger China, which claims the island a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020