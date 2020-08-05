COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for grand Ram Temple ceremony

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitization work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple.

Prime Minister Modi will perform 'pooja' at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. Besides Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage. "175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. 135 Pujya Sants belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present in the program. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited," as per Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. (ANI)