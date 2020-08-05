Monsoon rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR
Monsoon rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms earlier in the day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:01 IST
Monsoon rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms earlier in the day.
"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over many places of Entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD had tweeted.
Meanwhile, monsoon rains showered over several parts of the country, including Mumbai where a flood-like situation had been created and waterlogging was rampant. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India Meteorological Department
- Delhi
- Delhi NCR
- Noida
- Greater Noida
- Ghaziabad
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital
Delhi HC notice to PMC Bank, others on plea for withdrawal of depositors' money
Delhi sero-survey suggests over 23 pc residents have COVID-19 antibodies
COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi at 84 pc, only 22 pc bed occupancy: Satyendar Jain
Delhi cabinet approves doorstep delivery of ration