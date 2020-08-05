Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empowering panchayati raj institutions our biggest dream: J-K Lieutenant Governor

The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists. In this regard, the government on December 19 last year accorded sanction for paying Rs 15,000 per month emoluments to chairpersons of Block Development Councils.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:26 IST
Empowering panchayati raj institutions our biggest dream: J-K Lieutenant Governor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will focus on strengthening and empowering panchayati raj institutions in the coming days to address issues of misgovernance and corruption, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu has said. Effective implementation of the three-tier panchayati raj system will help "mainstreaming of the public participation" in the decision-making process and development of the Union Territory, he said.

"The implementation of panchayati raj system is our biggest target now. We are going to do it. It is our mission. Empowering this setup is our biggest dream. We will ensure its implementation," Murmu told PTI. He said three-tier panchayati raj institutions -- district chairpersons, block chairpersons and village-level panch and sarpanch -- have the potential to create a "new political power-cum-governance structure".

It will be an alternative model of governance and development and bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. "It gives people a sense of belonging. The people in local areas becomes their own 'bhagyavidhaata'," he said.

They will keep a tab on governance, administration and development, and bridge the gap between the government and the people, he said. Elections to panchayati raj institutions are not held regularly and thousands of vacancies remain to be filled.

Since assuming office, Lieutenant Governor Murmu has taken a host of measures to strengthen the panchayati raj system. On August 4, Murmu approved the creation of Block Development Fund of Rs 25 lakh which will be at the disposal of block development council chairpersons.

The administration last week announced a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected members of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies of the union territory in case of death due to a terror-related incident. The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists.

In this regard, the government on December 19 last year accorded sanction for paying Rs 15,000 per month emoluments to chairpersons of Block Development Councils. The BDC chairpersons will get Rs 13,000 honorarium, Rs 1,500 travel allowance and Rs 500 per month as telephone, mobile usage charges. The government also increased the monthly honorarium of sarpanch from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month. Last month, the administration amended rules to give block development council chairpersons a status equivalent to that of an Army brigadier.

According to the warrant of precedence issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department of Jammu and Kashmir, BDC chairpersons have been placed at serial number 28. They are placed alongside district magistrates, district and sessions judge, major heads of departments, presidents of municipal committees and municipal councils and officers of the rank of brigadier.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

10,026 Maha cops contract COVID-19, death toll reaches 107

Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday. The police personnel who tested positive for the disease included 1,03...

Scherzer, Porcello face off looking for 1st wins

Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello spent the first half of the 2010s as teammates with the Detroit Tigers and the rest of the decade continuing to build reputations as two of the most successful and durable pitchers in Major League Baseball. Bu...

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Since the airing of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 in October 2018, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 4s release. The Netflix lovers are happy that the fourth season is returning on Netflix in August.The Seven Deadly Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020