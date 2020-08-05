Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC told

The central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has accepted the request of Bihar government recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:17 IST
Centre accepts Bihar govt's request for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC told
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has accepted the request of Bihar government recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Chakraborty, said that Rajput died on June 14 and the Mumbai police had already started its investigation in the case.

"There are 56 witnesses. Everything has happened at Mumbai," Divan said, after which Justice Roy observed that the fundamental issue here is about jurisdiction. "In a matter like this, very unfortunate situations happen. There is criminality or any situation, the matter has to be investigated properly. Everybody has an opinion in the matter," Justice Roy noted, following which Divan sought protection in the case.

Eventually, it is good for everybody's interest that the truth should come out, Justice Roy observed. Advocate Vikas Singh, the lawyer for the family of the late actor, sought the apex court's direction to pass orders to Maharashtra Police to co-operate with Bihar Police. "The Maharashtra police is not cooperating with the Bihar Police," Singh said.

Maharashtra government's counsel R Basant pleaded that no direction is necessary in this regard in the case. An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including Rajput's family, his domestic help and several industry persons. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Commission slaps Cambridge Food Jozini in KZN for hiking meal price

The Competition Commission has slapped Cambridge Food Jozini, in KwaZulu-Natal, with a fine for hiking the price of 25kg maize meal during a lockdown.Following a complaint, the investigation revealed that before the declaration of the natio...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam on Wednesday said he has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The 74-year-old singer, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries,...

Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and others defend Ellen DeGeneres amid toxic workplace scandal

Actor Kevin Hart and pop star Katy Perry have come out in support of popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of allegations of toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show. Dozens of employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have com...

Flood-hit S.Korea guards against coronavirus at relief shelters

Tents erected in a school gym in the South Korean city of Anseong provided shelter on Wednesday for some families among more than 1,000 people made homeless by landslides and floods caused by the countrys longest period of rain in seven yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020