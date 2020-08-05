Left Menu
Traffic to stop for silent prayer on Wednesday evening: Police

The silent prayer will be followed by an oath-taking programme to be administered by the chief minister to strictly follow the guidelines of COVID-19 and not let the sacrifices of the frontline workers whom he described as "COVID Warrior" go in vain. Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to people of the state to observe a one-minute silent prayer as a mark of respect for the COVID Warriors who laid down their lives while fighting against the pandemic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:29 IST
Traffic across Odisha including in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will come to a grinding halt for two minutes at 6 pm on Wednesday in the wake of a silent prayer call given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, police said. DGP Abhay said: "We invite all Odisha residents to join us to honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our COVID Warriors today at 6 pm, from where they are." Sources said the state Police Headquarters has asked all the district police authorities to observe the silent prayer everywhere, on streets, homes or offices.

The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack said that the traffic in the cities will stop from 6 pm to 6.02 pm to facilitate the people to offer silent prayer. The silent prayer will be followed by an oath-taking programme to be administered by the chief minister to strictly follow the guidelines of COVID-19 and not let the sacrifices of the frontline workers whom he described as "COVID Warrior" go in vain.

Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to people of the state to observe a one-minute silent prayer as a mark of respect for the COVID Warriors who laid down their lives while fighting against the pandemic. "I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow at your homes or any place for the COVID Warriors. This will be followed by an oath-taking that will remind all of us to act responsibly and strictly follow the COVID guidelines to keep ourselves and our families safe. I will administer you the oath on the TV and social media," the chief minister said.

Patnaik said the best way to honour the sacrifice of COVID Warriors is to support them and cooperate with them. The people of the state are fighting COVID pandemic for almost five months in the best possible manner, he said. "This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of COVID Warriors who are working round the clock," he said.

"Traffic will stop from 6 pm to 6.02 pm for facilitating people to offer one minute silent prayer for fallen corona warriors followed by oath taking to join the fight against COVID-19 & not let the sacrifice of our Corona warriors go in vail. Kindly join us," Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said in a twitter post..

