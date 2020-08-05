Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Ram temple here. The Ram temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region, Modi said.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:02 IST
Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Ram temple here. Beginning his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for "Ram Lalla", the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. "Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them," the prime minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram's existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said. "Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram's governance," the prime minister said. The construction of the Ram temple, he said, is an instrument to unite the country. The Ram temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region, Modi said. The prime minister unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp.

He arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others received him. Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', marking the end of the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. From there, he travelled to the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he performed prayers at the 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

2 injured in firing by group of people in outer Delhi's Narela

A 22-year-old man and one of his friends were shot at allegedly by a group of people in outer Delhis Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sagar and his three friends -- Sandeep, Sagar and Adil -- were returning home i...

Sterling nears 5-month high vs dollar amid impasse on U.S. relief package

Sterling edged higher on Wednesday against a broadly weaker dollar as the U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled in Congress and U.S. bond yields sank.Sterling climbed back toward pre-pandemic highs and was advancing towards a five-month p...

IPL 2020 will be full of challenges, need to have clarity of thought: Raina

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Suresh Raina believes the upcoming Indian Premier League, to be played in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pose a lot of new challenges for the players, and clarity of thought would be key for a ...

Commission slaps Cambridge Food Jozini in KZN for hiking meal price

The Competition Commission has slapped Cambridge Food Jozini, in KwaZulu-Natal, with a fine for hiking the price of 25kg maize meal during a lockdown.Following a complaint, the investigation revealed that before the declaration of the natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020