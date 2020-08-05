Central Water Commission issues flash flood forecasts

Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued flood forecasts for various parts of the country.

According to a tweet of CWC, "High risk will prevail over some parts of Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka Subdivision."

"Moderate to High risk will prevail over some parts of Kerala and Mahe and South interior Karnataka subdivision. Low to Moderate Risk will prevail over some areas of Jharkhand, Odisha and Chattisgarh subdivision," it said. (ANI)