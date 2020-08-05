Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to visit Ayodhya once before I die, says BJP veteran

Salkar, a BJP leader, was part of a group of 750-odd `karsevaks' (volunteers) from Goa who were present in Ayodhya when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik as well as former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar were also in that group, Salkar, 71, reminisced.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:13 IST
Want to visit Ayodhya once before I die, says BJP veteran

Retired teacher Subhash Salkar, who was glued to the TV since Wednesday morning to watch the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, says he would like to visit the city at least once before he dies. Salkar, a BJP leader, was part of a group of 750-odd `karsevaks' (volunteers) from Goa who were present in Ayodhya when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik as well as former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar were also in that group, Salkar, 71, reminisced. "If there were no restrictions due to COVID-19, I would have certainly traveled to Ayodhya to witness the ceremony," he said.

"We were there for seven days (in 1992). I remember one time when we all including Parrikar slept in a pandal after listening to the speeches of L K Advani, Sadhvi Ritambara and others," he said. Salkar, who was part of the BJP's core team in Goa, saw the party establishing its presence in State Legislative Assembly by winning four seats in 1994, two years later.

"We cannot look at the Ram Mandir issue from a political point of view. But it is true that BJP got the support of the majority after the incident (the demolition of the Babri Masjid)," he said. "I want to go to Ayodhya again, at least once before I die," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday.South Africa has the worl...

First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says wait of centuries has ended

The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony here for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Across the country, people remained glued to t...

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...

Korea contributes US$ 2.5 million to enable WFP to provide UNHAS flights

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea has contributed US 2.5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme WFP, enabling it to continue providing United Nations Humanitarian Air Services UNHAS in countries where conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020