Union minister Arjun Munda hails foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya by PM

Union minister Arjun Munda and former chief ministers, Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, on Wednesday greeted people over foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Munda said the historic shrine in Uttar Pradesh has been a symbol of faith for Hindus worldover and starting the construction work of a grand temple by the Prime Minister has given respect to their faith.

"Ram devotees have struggled for a long time for construction of Ram temple and even sacrificed their lives. This day is also to remember them, Munda, who is union Tribal Affairs minister, said in a statement.

Babulal Marandi said "a golden and proud age" began with the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking rituals) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "August 5 will be scripted in the pages of history after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stone for construction of a grand Ram temple," Marandi said in a statement.

He said with this historic event, a new chapter of national unity and harmony has also begun. Greeting the people of the country and Indian-origin people staying overseas, former chief minister Raghubar Das said, crores of people waited for years for a grand Ram temple, foundation of which was laid by Modi in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Das, who lit 5001 lamps in a Lord Ram temple in his native place Jamshedpur on Tuesday to hail the occasion, also greeted kar sevaks who rendered their services for it and also paid respect to others who died for the cause..