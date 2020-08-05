Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Arjun Munda hails foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya by PM

"August 5 will be scripted in the pages of history after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stone for construction of a grand Ram temple," Marandi said in a statement. He said with this historic event, a new chapter of national unity and harmony has also begun.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:34 IST
Union minister Arjun Munda hails foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya by PM
Representative image

Union minister Arjun Munda and former chief ministers, Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, on Wednesday greeted people over foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Munda said the historic shrine in Uttar Pradesh has been a symbol of faith for Hindus worldover and starting the construction work of a grand temple by the Prime Minister has given respect to their faith.

"Ram devotees have struggled for a long time for construction of Ram temple and even sacrificed their lives. This day is also to remember them, Munda, who is union Tribal Affairs minister, said in a statement.

Babulal Marandi said "a golden and proud age" began with the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking rituals) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "August 5 will be scripted in the pages of history after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji laid the foundation stone for construction of a grand Ram temple," Marandi said in a statement.

He said with this historic event, a new chapter of national unity and harmony has also begun. Greeting the people of the country and Indian-origin people staying overseas, former chief minister Raghubar Das said, crores of people waited for years for a grand Ram temple, foundation of which was laid by Modi in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Das, who lit 5001 lamps in a Lord Ram temple in his native place Jamshedpur on Tuesday to hail the occasion, also greeted kar sevaks who rendered their services for it and also paid respect to others who died for the cause..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US-Africa Committee holds meeting to discuss future of energy cooperation

The US-Africa Committee of the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org held its first meeting this week to discuss the future of energy cooperation and investments between the US and Africa post-Covid-19.The US-Africa Committee gathers top...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday.South Africa has the worl...

First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says wait of centuries has ended

The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony here for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Across the country, people remained glued to t...

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020