Ram Temple will strengthen peace, humanity in country: Assam CM

The Ram Temple will strengthen peace and humanity in the country, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday.

"It's a very important day for us. People were waiting for many years for Ram Temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace and humanity in the country," Sonowal told ANI.

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya today. Prime Minister Modi took part in 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple.