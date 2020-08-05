Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation dies of COVID-19

A Trinamool Congress leader and a councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Subhash Bose, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a health department official said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Bose, a party leader of Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district. "Saddened at the demise of our colleague and councillor of Ward 6, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Subhash Bose.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:53 IST
TMC councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation dies of COVID-19

A Trinamool Congress leader and a councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Subhash Bose, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a health department official said. The councillor, who was in his 50s, had tested positive for the disease a fortnight ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"His condition kept on deteriorating and he died this morning," the official said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Bose, a party leader of Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district.

"Saddened at the demise of our colleague and councillor of Ward 6, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Subhash Bose. One of the many brave souls who risked his life while working in the frontline. My condolences to his family, well wishers and friends," Banerjee tweeted..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

The police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry CoI to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university in December last year, saying it would amount to supplanting the la...

New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill dead at 85 -report

New York City journalist and author Pete Hamill died on Wednesday at age 85, the New York Daily News reported. Hamill, a lifelong New Yorker who covered both the city and embarked on international assignments, passed away at a New York City...

U.S. to pay over $1 bln for 100 mln doses of J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The United States government will pay Johnson Johnson over 1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, its latest such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic intensifies, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.It s...

India keeps tight lid on Kashmir on anniversary of revoking semi-autonomy

With a heavy deployment of troops and curbs on public movement, Indian authorities kept a tight lid on potential protests in the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the revocation of its semi-autonomy.Local pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020