TMC councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation dies of COVID-19
A Trinamool Congress leader and a councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Subhash Bose, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a health department official said. The councillor, who was in his 50s, had tested positive for the disease a fortnight ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
"His condition kept on deteriorating and he died this morning," the official said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Bose, a party leader of Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district.
"Saddened at the demise of our colleague and councillor of Ward 6, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Subhash Bose. One of the many brave souls who risked his life while working in the frontline. My condolences to his family, well wishers and friends," Banerjee tweeted..
