LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday said it has delivered Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid the spread of Coronavirus in the state taking all precautions and strictly following the guidelines issued by the government from time to time. BPCL has an LPG active customer population of 26 Lakhs families and LPG cylinders around 56000 per day were delivered at the door of every customer through its strong network of 189 domestic LPG Distributorship in Kerala despite the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

The LPG cylinders were also delivered through boats especially in Kuttanad region, where the families are residing on backwater Islands by ensuring social distancing to avoid the spread of the pandemic, the Company said in a statement here. The lockdown during the pandemic posed a serious challenge to delivery boys to reach cylinders at the doorstep.

"They not only delivered the LPG cylinders, but also helped customers by offering additional services of delivering vegetables and tablets for chronic patients at the customer houses," it said. Noting that BPCL has undertaken a slew of digital initiatives for customer convenience and safety in the present crisis situation, the company said it has become highly responsive by leveraging technology to overcome these emerging challenges.

BPCL said it had launched WhatsApp Booking and Payments recently to make it convenient for the customers to book LPG cylinder refills.