Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

The lockdown during the pandemic posed a serious challenge to delivery boys to reach cylinders at the doorstep. "They not only delivered the LPG cylinders, but also helped customers by offering additional services of delivering vegetables and tablets for chronic patients at the customer houses," it said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:26 IST
LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday said it has delivered Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid the spread of Coronavirus in the state taking all precautions and strictly following the guidelines issued by the government from time to time. BPCL has an LPG active customer population of 26 Lakhs families and LPG cylinders around 56000 per day were delivered at the door of every customer through its strong network of 189 domestic LPG Distributorship in Kerala despite the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

The LPG cylinders were also delivered through boats especially in Kuttanad region, where the families are residing on backwater Islands by ensuring social distancing to avoid the spread of the pandemic, the Company said in a statement here. The lockdown during the pandemic posed a serious challenge to delivery boys to reach cylinders at the doorstep.

"They not only delivered the LPG cylinders, but also helped customers by offering additional services of delivering vegetables and tablets for chronic patients at the customer houses," it said. Noting that BPCL has undertaken a slew of digital initiatives for customer convenience and safety in the present crisis situation, the company said it has become highly responsive by leveraging technology to overcome these emerging challenges.

BPCL said it had launched WhatsApp Booking and Payments recently to make it convenient for the customers to book LPG cylinder refills.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centres decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section a...

Noida: 9 people arrested, over 1,700 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Nine people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehic...

Doctors protest in Agartala over suspension of colleague

A large number of doctors demonstrated at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital campus here on Wednesday over the suspension their colleague who was posted at a COVID Care Centre. Dr Uttam Bhattacharjee, posted at a COVID Care Centre set up at t...

New UK survey highlights greater ethnicity-related impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UKs ethnic minority communities, including those of Indian heritage, as they are over-represented in COVID-19 severe illnesses and deaths because of long-standing racial and socio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020