7 held for abducting, robbing father-son duo of gold, cash

Two men carrying weapons and posing as officials of the crime branch asked them to come to their office. They abducted the father-son duo and kept driving the vehicle on the roads of Delhi from Daryaganj to New Delhi Railway Station and finally took them to Burari on outer Ring road where they took away their bag containing cash and gold bars.

Updated: 05-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:28 IST
The police have arrested seven men for allegedly posing as crime branch officials and robbing a bullion trader and his son of cash and gold worth crores after abducting them, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on July 22, when the man, a resident of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, left his house around 1.30 pm along with son, they said. According to the police, the father-son duo were heading towards their jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk and carrying 4.5 kg gold and Rs 14 lakh in cash. The vehicle was being driven by his son, they said. When they reached near the Geeta colony flyover, a white colour swift car overtook their vehicle and forced them to stop. Another car blocked their way from behind. Two men carrying weapons and posing as officials of the crime branch asked them to come to their office.

They abducted the father-son duo and kept driving the vehicle on the roads of Delhi from Daryaganj to New Delhi Railway Station and finally took them to Burari on outer Ring road where they took away their bag containing cash and gold bars. When the victim's son tried to resist, the accused drove the car over him, injuring him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said, "The entire route taken by the robbers was analysed and CCTV were scanned. Based on the technical and field inputs, we identified seven accused and subsequently arrested them." Raids are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to nab the other accused and recover the remaining robbed gold and cash, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar (25), Pankaj Sharma (26), Somveer (39), Sunil (25) Durga Prasad (38), Chirag Juneja (33) and Daya Ram Lakra. Durga Das, Chirag and Dayaram provided the required information, while Somveer along with others executed the robbery, the DCP said.

The police claimed to have recovered two kgs gold and Rs 35 lakhs cash from them. Two cars used in the crime has also been recovered..

