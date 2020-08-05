Section 144 Cr PC clamped along Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar

Left Menu
Prohibitory orders were clamped along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam by Cachar district administration to prevent the entry of extremists, infiltration and smuggling of commodities, a district official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:19 IST
Prohibitory orders were clamped along Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam by Cachar district administration to prevent the entry of extremists, infiltration and smuggling of commodities, a district official said on Wednesday. The order came into force from Wednesday and will remain so for the next two months, the official said..

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli promulgated Section 144 Cr PC in one km radius of the border to prevent extremists from crossing over from Bangladesh to create law and order problem in the district. Jalli said that the measure was also taken based on information that there is likelihood of illegal export of commodities and cattle from the district to Bangladesh through the border besides infiltration.

The order prohibited the movement of individuals between sunset to sunrise within one km radius of Indo-Bangla international border. It also banned the movement of persons on Surma river and on its high banks within the limit of the territory under actual control of India between sunset to sunrise and disallows plying of boats in the river for the purpose of fishing.

The order prohibited carrying of sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, salt or other items by vehicle or any other mode of transport within the 5 km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along Bangladesh border between sunset to sunrise. It, however, exempted state and central government employees on duty in the border areas from its purview.

