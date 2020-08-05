Modi becomes first PM to visit Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya
PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian premier to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanumangarhi temple, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple here. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first prime minister to visit Hanumangarhi. He also became the first prime minister to visit the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi'," the statement said
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first prime minister to participate in the grand beginning of a temple, which symbolises conservation of the country's cultural heritage," it added.
