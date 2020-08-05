5 drown as boat capsizes in river in UP's Mau
PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:54 IST
Five people drowned when the boat in which they were crossing the overflowing Saryu (Ghaghra) river in Uttar Pradseh's Mau district capsized on Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to rush to the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue works, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.
The CM has also extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, he said. "A boat carrying people from Chakki Musadohi area under Madhuban police station in Mau district overturned and five bodies including three children and two women have been found near Teliakala village under Mail police station in neighbouring Deoria district " DM Deoria, Amit Kishore said. The bodies were found on the banks of the river late in the evening, the DM said.
The boat was coming towards Teliakala village from Mau district and due to the overflowing river, it went out of control and overturned, he said. The exact number of people in the boat was not immediately known and relief and rescue operations were on, Kishore said.
