Panchganga, Krishna rise, alert issued in Sangli, Kolhapur

Alerts were issued in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur and Sangli district on Wednesday as levels of Panchganga, Warna and Krishna rivers rose due to heavy rains, officials said. Kolhapur district is experiencing heavy showers for the last two days, Collector Daulat Desai said.

"Looking at the heavy rainfall, the Panchganga will cross the warning level (39 feet) at Rajaram Weir in Kolhapur during the night," he said. The danger level of the river at Rajaram Weir is 43 feet. People on the banks of the river should be alert and move to safer places with their livestock, he added.

"For the last couple of days, the district is witnessing 150 mm rainfall every day which is leading to increase in the level of the Panchganga," he said. He had instructed the administration and the disaster management cell to ensure treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients from villages which are disconnected from other areas due to heavy rain, the collector said.

Around 90 weirs in the district have gone under water, he said. The Sangli district administration also asked the people living on the banks of the Krishna and Warna rivers to stay alert.

"Due to heavy rains in the region, the water level of Krishna, Warna is increasing," said an official. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent two teams to Kolhapur as a preemptive measure. "Two more teams are moving there," said an NDRF official.

There are already three NDRF teams in Mumbai and two more are on their way to the country's financial capital, he said. There are two NDRF teams in Sangli and one each in Satara, Palghar and Thane districts, he said.

Unprecedented rains had wreaked havoc inwestern Maharashtra in August 2019, especially in Kolhapurand Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives..