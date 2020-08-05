Many policemen injured in attack in Bengal's Dholahat, 20 held
Several policemen were injured and their vehicles ransacked in an attack by some people over installing a Shiv linga at a temple in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, officials said. A police team went to the Dholahat area on being informed that some people have installed the Shiv linga in a Manasa temple without the permission of the temple authorities, they said.
The team was mobbed on reaching the spot and the people turned violent, said Sunderbans's Superintendent of Police Baibhab Tewari. They beat up the policemen who were outnumbered, he said, adding that 12 of them, including an assistant sub- inspector, were injured.
Two police vehicles were also ransacked, Tewari said. Twenty people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
