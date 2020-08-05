Gujarat: COVID-19 tally crosses 66,000-mark; death toll 2,557

With 1,073 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 66,000- mark on Wednesday, the state health department said. The case count in the state is 66,777 now, it said.

With the death of 23 COVID-19 patients during the day, the number of deceased went up to 2,557, the department said. As many as 1,046 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which took the tally of recovered cases to 49,405.

Surat continued to report the highest number of cases in the state with the addition of 237 ones on Wednesday that took the district count to 14,902. Ahmedabad followed Surat with 161 new cases, which pushed its tally to 27,283.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported 115 new cases, Rajkot80, Bhavnagar 47, Jamnagar 46, Amreli 30, Kutch and Gandhinagar 27 each, Junagadh 25, Mehsana and Morbi 24 each, Surendranagar 22, Bharuch and Bhavnagar 21 each, Dahod and Panchmahal 18 each, Porbandar 17, Botad and Kheda 14 each, and Banaskantha 13. Surat reported six more deaths due to the virus, followed by Ahmedabad and Rajkot at five each, Junagadh and Vadodara two each, and Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Patan at one each.

Surat's death toll rose to 649, while that of Ahmedabad to 1,617. As per the state-wise comparative tally shared by the state health department, Gujarat stood at the 14th position in the country in terms of the single-day COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala reported more number of new cases than Gujarat, it said. As many as 24,374 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 374.98 tests per day per million, the department said.

A total 8,79,213 samples have been tested in the state so far, it said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,777, new cases 1,073, deaths 2,557, discharged 49,405, active cases 14,815 and people tested so far 8,79,213.