'Maha monitoring situation after CBI move in Sushant case'

The Maharashtra government is yet to comment on the Centre accepting Bihar's request to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, but sources in the home ministry here said on Wednesday that the state administration is closely monitoring the situation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:32 IST
The Maharashtra government is yet to comment on the Centre accepting Bihar's request to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, but sources in the home ministry here said on Wednesday that the state administration is closely monitoring the situation. The Centre on Wednesday evening issued a notification asking the CBI to probe the death of Patna-born Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment here on June 14.

A copy of the notification has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking it to probe the case, officials said in New Delhi. The move comes after the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe to the Centre in the case at the request of Rajput's father.

However, the Maharashtra government has not yet commented on the issue. Home minister Anil Deshmukh has refused to comment over the transfer of the case which was being probed by the Mumbai police.

But sources in the home ministry said the state government is monitoring the situation closely. The Centre's unilateral move will raise questions on federalism, the sourcessaid.

