Congress offices in Jharkhand lit with earthen lamps
Congress workers in Jharkhand on Wednesday lit earthen lamps in the offices of the party across the state to mark the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:36 IST
Congress workers in Jharkhand on Wednesday lit earthen lamps in the offices of the party across the state to mark the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress Bhavan in the state capital was illuminated with earthern lamps and party workers burst fire crackers to mark the occasion.
A party release quoting AICC secretary Umang Shinghar said that the temple will become a symbol of national unity and harmony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
