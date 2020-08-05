Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 121
The deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, Sarma said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Assam Police said one of its personnel also died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, his name did not feature in the list provided by the minister.
Bhuban Likson of Tinsukia police "made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against #COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family", it said in a tweet. Assam now has 13,622 active cases, while 34,421 people have recovered from the disease so far.
