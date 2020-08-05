Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 121

Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 121 on Wednesday with six more fatalities, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of positive cases stood at 48,161.

The deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, Sarma said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Assam Police said one of its personnel also died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, his name did not feature in the list provided by the minister.

Bhuban Likson of Tinsukia police "made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against #COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family", it said in a tweet. Assam now has 13,622 active cases, while 34,421 people have recovered from the disease so far.