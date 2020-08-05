Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 121

Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 121 on Wednesday with six more fatalities, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of positive cases stood at 48,161. The deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, Sarma said in a tweet.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:49 IST
Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 121

Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 121 on Wednesday with six more fatalities, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of positive cases stood at 48,161.

The deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, Sarma said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Assam Police said one of its personnel also died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. However, his name did not feature in the list provided by the minister.

Bhuban Likson of Tinsukia police "made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against #COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family", it said in a tweet. Assam now has 13,622 active cases, while 34,421 people have recovered from the disease so far.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor's ouster

The State Departments acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress. Stephen Akard announced his resignation just two days after Democrats...

After Trump fired his predecessor in May, acting State Dept IG says he is leaving too

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen Akard is leaving his post and returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by Presi...

European stocks close higher as commodities shares rally

Positive earnings reports and a surge in commodities shares lifted European stock markets on Wednesday, but losses in defensive sectors and worries about surging coronavirus cases globally tempered the mood.London-listed mining groups Rio T...

Army jawan among 37 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,917

Thirty-seven people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the states tally to 2,917 on Wednesday, officials said. The state has witnessed 13 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus so far.Of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020