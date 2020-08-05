JK govt orders night time restrictions on non-essential activities in Jammu

The Jammu district administration on Wednesday prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities, between 10 pm to 5 am, in the territorial limits of the district till further orders. It said the 'weekend lockdown' order will also remain in force.

“District Magistrate Jammu Sushma Chauhan has restricted the movement of Individuals for all Non-Essential Activities between 10 PM to 5 AM in the territorial limits of district Jammu with effect from August 5 till further orders,” the official order stated. Any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.

PTI AB SRY.