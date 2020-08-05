Krishna river board addresses water needs of AP, Telangana

Amaravati, Aug 5 (PTI): The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Wednesday allocated 7.746 tmcft of water to Telangana and 17 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs of the riparian states. Telangana also got another 29.926 tmcft of allocation from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which includes 7.740 tmcft for Hyderabad drinking water supply and Mission Bhagiratha Scheme, an order from KRMB said.

The allocation to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam is exclusively for drinking water needs, including two tmcft for Chennai water supply through the Telugu Ganga project. Srisailam is currently holding 83.53 tmcft of water at a level of 851.50 ft.

In Nagarjuna Sagar, 212.43 tmc ft water is now available at 551.20 ft. The KRMB said the net available storage above the mean drawal-level at Srisailam was 29.679 tmcft and at Nagarjuna Sagar 80.761 tmc ft.

Thus, a total of 110.440 tmcft of water is available in the two common reservoirs of the neighbouring states. The allocations have been made as per the indents submitted by the respective engineers-in-chief of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the KRMB said.