Nobody should try to take credit for Ram temple: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that nobody should try to take credit for the Ram temple at Ayodhya as every Indian wanted that it should be constructed. It was former prime minister, late Rajiv Gandhi who opened the doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, he said.

"Today is a historic day. The construction of Ram temple started today which was being aspired to by every Indian for a long time," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. In 1985, then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "opened the doors of Ramjanmbhoomi", Nath said.

"He had said that Ram temple (at Ayodhya) should be constructed....And a feeling (for the construction of Ram temple) emerged from that time. It will be wrong if someone tries to take credit for it," the Congress leader said. It would have been better if the representatives of every section of society, every caste and every religion besides chief ministers of states were present when prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of temple at Ayodhya, Nath added.

"I know that there is coronavirus epidemic but still 100-150 people could have been invited. If it had been done, the whole world would have seen that the entire India is standing united," he said. Nath also claimed that while the Congress doesn't do politics of religion, the BJP does.

"I constructed the biggest Hanuman temple in the state in Chhindwara. This is associated with our sentiments," he said..