Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi offered silver kalash at bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, wore `kusha ki pavitri' in place of gold ring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered a silver `kalash' wrapped with 'kalawa' during 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:35 IST
PM Modi offered silver kalash at bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, wore `kusha ki pavitri' in place of gold ring
PM Narendra Modi during the bhoomi pujan at Ram temple site, Ayodhya on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered a silver `kalash' wrapped with 'kalawa' during 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also offered a lotus with nine gems during the Kurm Shila worship done during the bhoomi puja. The Prime Minister was wearing a ring made of grass during the ceremony.

"It is called kusha ki pavitri. Kusha is sacred grass and considered auspicious," said Durga Prasad, a priest who conducted 'bhoomi pujan'. "As PM does not wear gold ring or an ornament made of gold, the replacement in shashtras is kusha ki pavitri," he said.

As it is a tradition to make offerings during a religious function, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered two coins, one silver and one gold. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also made a similar offering, the priest said. Prasad said that silver coins were brought by several devotees and other offerings were also made during the event.

Govind Giri, treasurer of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that he was happy to see the Prime Minister wearing dhoti and kurta. "He took care of the occasion and wore dhoti kurta," Giri said. Nine shilas were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar 28, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil 29, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020