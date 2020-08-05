Left Menu
COVID-19: Maha adds 10,309 cases; recoveries cross 3 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 10,309 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 4,68,265 on Wednesday, while 334 patients succumbed to the infection, 63 of them in Pune, the state health department said. The state also reported the death of 334 more patients, taking the toll to 16,476, said a health official.

The tally of 10,309 coronavirus cases was one of the highest single-day detections so far in the state, he said. Also, 6,165 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,05,521, he said.

With this, there are now 1,45,961 active cases in the state, the official said. The BMC reported 1,125 cases in Mumbai, taking the cumulative figure to 1,19,240, while the Pune Municipal Corporation reported 1,282 cases, taking the total to 65,136.

The state has carried out 24,13,510 tests of which 4,68,265 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far, he said. The Pune Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of deaths - 63 - in the state.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities reported deaths of 63 and 14 patients, respectively, taking their toll to 1,639 and 445, he said. The MMR region, including Mumbai city, reported 3,228 cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 2,54,365, while the death toll went up to 10,243 with 155 new fatalities.

There are 1,16,364 COVID-19 cases in the Pune division, where the death toll stood at 3,130. The case tally in the Nashik division reached 40,659 with 1,306 deaths, while the Kolhapur division has so far recorded 13,058 cases and 353 fatalities.

The case count and fatalities in the Aurangabad division stood at 18,428 and 642, respectively, while the Latur division has 7,944 cases and 297 deaths, the official said. The Akola division has 8,703 cases and 286 deaths, and the Nagpur division 8,288 cases and 166 fatalities.

A total of 456 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 53 such patients have died so far, he said. There are at present 9,43,658 people under home quarantine and 36,466 in institutional quarantine facilities, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,68,265, new cases 10,309, deaths 16,476, discharged 3,05,521, active cases 1,45,961, people tested so far 24,13,510..

