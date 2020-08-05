Manipur COVID-19 tally rises to 3093, 33 CAPF test positive

The caseload of coronavirus patients in Manipur reached 3093 on Wednesday with the detection of 75 fresh cases, including 33 from the central armed police force, in 24 hours, officials said. Of the 42 from the general people who tested positive, three are returnees from other states. Chandel, Churachandpur and Imphal East district reported one positive case each, they said.

The rest were local people without any significant travel history, the officials said. Imphal West and Imphal East have reported the highest number of 13 cases each, Thoubal 11, one each from Churachandpur, Senapati and Bishnupur while two were from Chandel district, an official of the Covid-19 Common Control Room said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1224, while the number recovered patients is 1862 after the discharge of 48 persons in 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 60.20 per cent, he said. The number of deaths in the state in the pandemic is seven.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state chief secretary held a meeting with senior officers of the Army and CAPF to ensure that security forces enhance their COVID-19 prevention. A standard operating procedure has been agreed upon wherein each force will designate a nodal officer and COVID care facility for their personnel and ensure that they will not be sent out for duty unless their COVID status is negative, he said.

Till Tuesday of the 1197 active coronavirus cases, 502 were from the Army and the CAPF, while the general people accounted for the rest, the chief minister said. There have been positive coronavirus cases in the police department as well and contact tracing and testing has been taken up aggressively, he said.

Over 840 police personnel have been tested for coronavirus so far and the government has set up dedicated sample taking and testing teams using police department doctors and health workers..