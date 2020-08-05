Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. Thereafter, Gujjar fled from his village and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest by UP Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:48 IST
2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar (28), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil (29), a resident of Dakshin Puri here. They were carrying cash reward on their arrest, the officials said. Gujjar had reportedly joined hands with another gangster Rohit Chaudhary to form Chaudhary-Gujjar gang and they were keen on expanding their network in South Delhi.

Several other gangsters of South Delhi joined this gang and were living together in Neemrana, Rajasthan along with their leaders, a senior police officer said. "Police got a tip-off that the gang members will be moving from Kherki Daula toll way towards Jhajjhar, Haryana, following which a trap was laid and the accused were identified in a car. "Sensing police presence, they sped off from the spot. The accused persons were nabbed near Jhajjhar, Haryana around 6 pm on Monday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwah said. In 2019, Gujjar had killed one Vinod in his village as he was planning to fight the panchayat elections against him. Thereafter, Gujjar fled from his village and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest by UP Police.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pugmarks trigger panic in Bengal's Jhargram

Pugmarks found in some areas in West Bengals Jhargram district on Wednesday triggered panic among the people, officials said. Most of the pugmarks, ranging from small to big, were seen in the forest adjoining the district police lines in Jh...

Lebanon: Support for hospitals top UN priority in the wake of deadly blast

More than 130 people were killed in the blast, which ripped through the port and surrounding area, causing countless injuries and leaving thousands homeless. The Government has declared a two-week state of emergency.My deepest condolences...

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Golf-Lowry far from complacent a year after first major win

Irelands Shane Lowry said on Wednesday that he has not grown complacent in the year since he took home his first major title as he faces stiff competition at this weeks PGA Championship. Lowry won the 2019 British Open - the last major cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020