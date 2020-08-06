PM expresses grief at loss of lives in Ahmedabad hospital fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a hospital in Ahmedabad early Thursday and said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and city mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. "Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a hospital in Ahmedabad early Thursday and said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. The blaze around 3.30 am at the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has left eight COVID-19 patients dead.
"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted. Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and city mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation.
"Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister's Office also said Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire..
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Narendra Modi
- Vijay Rupani
- Navrangpura
- Gujarat
- PMO
ALSO READ
Guj: Ahmedabad Customs seize ecstasy worth over Rs 14 lakh
We've invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to next G-7, where we'll advance economic prosperity network: Pompeo.
With 196 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad count rises to 24,963
Ahmedabad: four hospitals dropped from list of COVID hospitals
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Manipur water supply project via video link.