Odisha CM condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire accident in a Covid Hospital in #Ahmedabad. Wish the bereaved families have courage to overcome the irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Patnaik tweeted.

The blaze broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, leaving eight COVID-19 patients dead. They were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID- 19 designated Shrey Hospital.