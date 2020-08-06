Left Menu
India hits out at China for attempting to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC

The MEA further said:"We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempt." The fresh move by China to internationalise the Kashmir issue came at a time it is engaged in a bitter border row with India in eastern Ladakh. On August 5 last year, India announced its decision to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:27 IST
Hitting out at China for making yet another effort to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, India on Thursday asked Beijing to draw proper conclusions from such "infructuous attempts" and "firmly" rejected its "interference" in the country's internal affairs. China backed an attempt by Pakistan to discuss the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, coinciding with the first anniversary of the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. However, the attempt did not succeed.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it firmly rejects China’s interference in India's internal affairs. "We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community," it added. The MEA further said:"We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempt." The fresh move by China to internationalise the Kashmir issue came at a time it is engaged in a bitter border row with India in eastern Ladakh.

On August 5 last year, India announced its decision to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories. China has been critical of India's reorganisation of J-K, and has particularly criticised New Delhi for making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.

Following India's decision, China made multiple attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council. However, these attempts were rejected by other member nations of the global body..

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

